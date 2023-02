Top model Arran Sly at VNY Agency stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled American Dreamer lensed by fashion photographer Jacquetta Clark. In charge of styling was Mark Law, who for the story selected pieces from Tanner Fletcher, Duvin, and Zara.

Discover more of the session below:

Photographer, Retoucher: Jacquetta Clark – @jacquettaclark

Stylist: Mark Law

Model: Arran Sly at VNY Agency, Unsigned Models