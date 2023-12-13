Bai Jingting Covers T China: The New York Times Style Magazine

Actor Bai Jingting takes the cover story of T China: The New York Times Style Magazine‘s December 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liu Song. In charge of styling was Jin Jing, with production from Fatboy Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Wooyoung, and makeup artist Jing.

Bai Jingting, born on October 15, 1993, in Langfang, Hebei, China, is a renowned Chinese actor and singer. His passion for the performing arts was evident from an early age. Bai’s career in the acting world began with his role in the youth sports drama “Back in Time” (2014), which quickly put him in the spotlight. His portrayal of a high school student got positive reviews and established him as a promising new actor. Following this successful debut, he continued to take on roles that resonated with young audiences.

Jingting gained wider recognition with his performances in popular television dramas like “The Whirlwind Girl” (2015) and “Rush to the Dead Summer” (2017). These roles highlighted his versatility. Bai’s ability to connect with the characters he portrayed made him a relatable figure to his fans.

Aside from his acting career, Bai Jingting also explored the world of music. He released several singles that were well-received.

Throughout his career, Bai Jingting has been known for his boy-next-door charm and approachable persona. His down-to-earth attitude, combined with his professional achievements, has made him a beloved figure in the Chinese entertainment industry.

Photography © Liu Song for T China: The New York Times Style Magazine