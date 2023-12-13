Max Gottschalk is the Face of Balmain Holiday 2023 Collection

The iconic fashion house synonymous with timeless elegance and bold sophistication Balmain has unwrapped its Holiday 2023 Collection, setting the stage for festive celebrations and the onset of winter fashion. Embracing the spirit of the season, the collection brings a perfect blend of daring designs and luxurious styles.

The collection encompasses a range of clothing and accessories that exude seductive daring, offering a distinctive take on modern masculinity. Balmain presents statement accessories featuring couture finishes, footwear that embodies an adventurous spirit, and meticulously crafted clothing with strong graphic designs. Each piece reflects the brand’s dedication to bold monochrome designs, expert craftsmanship, and meticulous detailing.

Revealing the rebellious inner self, the collection showcases graphic elements that enhance shapes and styles. Olivier Rousteing’s signature black and gold color palette takes center stage in pieces that channel 75 years of heritage. The iconic labyrinth pattern, inspired by the renaissance gardens of France, receives a modern update, gracing shoes and bags with a captivating flair.

Balmain encourages us to embrace audacious looks, experimenting with satin jackets, wool coats featuring tailored collars, and meticulously detailed accessories. Fearless sneakers and boots, boasting vibrant, graphic designs, capturing the adventurous spirit.

Hypnotic lines grace T-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, and jackets, creatively outlining silhouettes. Striking metallic buckles become focal points on belts and bags, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble.

Every Balmain order is a luxurious experience in itself. The brand ensures that each item is carefully wrapped in unique gift packaging, delivered in a box adorned with the iconic monogram motif. To safeguard the integrity of each piece, Balmain employs measures such as tissue paper for protection, cotton pouches for bags, shoes, and accessories, covers and hangers for jackets, outerwear, and embroidered pieces. Customers can add a personal touch to their orders by including a message of their choosing, enhancing the bespoke experience that comes with every Balmain purchase.

Fashion photographer Theo Liu captured the campaign starring model Max Gottschalk. In charge of styling was Mel Ottenberg, with art direction from Ben Kelway, set design by Nick Thalhuber, casting direction by Anita Bitton, and production by Now Open. Beauty is work of hair stylist Charlie Le Mindu, and makeup artist Jamal Scott.