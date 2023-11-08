BamBam Covers L’Officiel Hommes Thailand Winter 2024 Issue

Member of Got7 BamBam takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Thailand Magazine‘s Winter 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Napat Gunkham. In charge of styling was Ahn Dooho, with fashion direction from Chanond Mingmit. Beauty is work of hair stylist Mijangwon by Taehyun, and makeup artist Lee Eunju at Team by Bloom.

Kunpimook Bhuwakul, popularly known as BamBam, is a multifaceted Thai artist thriving in South Korea’s vibrant music scene. A key member of the renowned K-pop boy band Got7, BamBam’s journey into music was significantly influenced by his mother, a fan of the K-pop star Rain. His early exposure to Korean pop culture sparked a passion for performing, leading him to develop his skills in singing and dancing from the tender age of ten. Notably, he was a part of the dance group We Zaa Cool alongside Lisa from Blackpink.

BamBam’s dance skills were recognized early on when he clinched the top spot at the Thailand Rain Cover Dance Competition in 2007. His ascent in the entertainment industry continued as he secured the second position in the Thailand LG Entertainer Competition three years later. At thirteen, BamBam’s life took a decisive turn when he was selected during the JYP World Tour Audition in Thailand, which led him to relocate to South Korea to pursue his dream as a JYP Entertainment trainee.

For roughly three and a half years, BamBam honed his talents before emerging into the limelight with Got7. His pre-debut appearance on the survival show Mnet’s “WIN: Who Is Next” alongside future bandmates and Day6 members marked his initial foray into the entertainment world. Got7 burst onto the scene with their energetic debut track “Girls Girls Girls” on January 16, 2014.

The year 2021 marked a new chapter for BamBam as he parted ways with JYP Entertainment upon his contract expiration. Soon after, Abyss Company became his new musical home, under which he launched his solo career in South Korea. His debut extended play “Ribbon” was unveiled on June 15, 2021, followed by his second EP “B” in January 2022. Elevating his solo pursuits, BamBam released his first studio album, “Sour & Sweet,” along with a music video for the lead single, in March 2023.

Currently, BamBam is on his first solo world tour ‘Area 52’, captivating audiences globally with his dynamic performances and establishing himself as a solo force in the K-pop industry.

Photography © Napat Gunkham for L’Officiel Hommes Thailand, for more visit hommesthailand.com