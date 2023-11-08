in Lookbooks, Menswear, Thibaud Charon, VNY Models, ZARA

Thibaud Charon Models Zara Fall Winter 2023 Fundamentals Collection

Zara’s FW23 Fundamentals collection offers a blend of tailored outerwear and textured knits in bold colors

Zara Fundamentals
Thibaud Charon is the face of Zara FW23 Fundamentals Collection, Photography by Melanie + Ramon

Fashion house Zara presented its Fall Winter 2023 Fundamentals Collection with a story starring top model Thibaud Charon lensed by fashion photography duo Melanie + Ramon. In charge of set design was Gerard Santos. Grooming is work of beauty artist Erol Karadağ.

Zara Fundamentals
©ZARA, Photography by Melanie + Ramon
Zara Fundamentals
©ZARA, Photography by Melanie + Ramon

Zara’s latest sartorial venture, the Fall Winter 2023 Fundamentals, is a finely curated collection that blurs the line between classic tailoring and the raw allure of nature. This limited edition collection sees a harmonious blend of structured outerwear with an array of textural contrasts – from the tactile diversity of combination textured shirting to the comfort of stretch jersey and the luxury of premium knitwear.

Thibaud Charon
©ZARA, Photography by Melanie + Ramon
Thibaud Charon
©ZARA, Photography by Melanie + Ramon

Distinctive to this collection is the focus on the intricate details of herringbone and melange patterns, which bring an element of depth and sophistication to the pieces. These classic textures are reinvigorated with the introduction of bold pop colors, creating an unexpected visual dialogue that captures the eye. The palette is described as ‘mechanical,’ suggesting a range of colors that are vibrant yet imbued with a certain industrial edge, reflecting the collection’s blend of the natural and the engineered.

Through the collection, Zara sets a narrative of modern elegance, tailored for the contemporary individual who values both form and function.

fw23LookbooksMenswearTop Models

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BamBam

BamBam Covers L’Officiel Hommes Thailand Winter 2024 Issue
Song Weilong

Song Weilong Covers Elle Men China November 2023 Issue