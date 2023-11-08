Fashion house Zara presented its Fall Winter 2023 Fundamentals Collection with a story starring top model Thibaud Charon lensed by fashion photography duo Melanie + Ramon. In charge of set design was Gerard Santos. Grooming is work of beauty artist Erol Karadağ.

Zara’s latest sartorial venture, the Fall Winter 2023 Fundamentals, is a finely curated collection that blurs the line between classic tailoring and the raw allure of nature. This limited edition collection sees a harmonious blend of structured outerwear with an array of textural contrasts – from the tactile diversity of combination textured shirting to the comfort of stretch jersey and the luxury of premium knitwear.

Distinctive to this collection is the focus on the intricate details of herringbone and melange patterns, which bring an element of depth and sophistication to the pieces. These classic textures are reinvigorated with the introduction of bold pop colors, creating an unexpected visual dialogue that captures the eye. The palette is described as ‘mechanical,’ suggesting a range of colors that are vibrant yet imbued with a certain industrial edge, reflecting the collection’s blend of the natural and the engineered.

Through the collection, Zara sets a narrative of modern elegance, tailored for the contemporary individual who values both form and function.