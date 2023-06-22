MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Ben Sloane by Pat Supsiri

The promising newcomer Ben Sloane represented by Mate Model Management is the protagonist of the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature skillfully captured by fashion photographer Pat Supsiri. In charge of styling was Brett Bowen, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Diane Dusting at Opus Beauty using Uppercut Deluxe for hair, and Boy De Chanel by Chanel for skin.

For the story Ben is wearing selected pieces from Mndatory, Chris Ran Lin, Raf Simons, Corridor, Kimbralou, and Bravado.

Photographer Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri

Stylist Brett Bowen

Beauty Artist Diane Dusting at Opus Beauty

Model Ben Sloane at Mate Model Management