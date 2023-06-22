PRADA Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection

Italian luxury brand PRADA presented its Spring Summer 2024 Menswear Collection, that explores fluid form, with a fashion show held on June 18th, inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection is an investigation into the fluid architecture that surrounds the human body. Designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, it provides an absolute freedom of the body, represented through the foundations of the garments that clothe it. The shirt is a starting point, with its structure and details used as a foundation to create a complete stable of menswear – suits, raincoats, active sportswear, and reporter jackets. Construction was reconsidered and reconstructed. Starting with simplicity, the collection provides a concept of expansion, amplification of an idea – a contradiction between silhouette and materiality. The ultimate goal is to maintain a constant awareness of the body within and to liberate it.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A fluidity calls into question the stiff tailoring language. Throughout, aspects of lightness and softness are given to garments, establishing a shifting connection between the body and its clothes. These concepts pervade every facet of fashion: headbands and eyewear made of single pieces resemble captured shards of motion; leather bags are shockingly supple to the touch.

There is a presence in the absence of presence – shapes derive their lines from masculine tailoring, but their structure contradicts with an inherent flexibility. Shirting structure is used to fitted clothing, giving their archetypal forms a new fragility. Tailoring aspects may be proposed on cotton poplin, resulting in actual hybrid clothes that exist in a new space between well-known sartorial disciplines.

Purpose and function are both fundamentally questioned. Decoration is three-dimensional, redefining the idea of a flowery print through applications of corsages and fringe, animating the static, evolving the idea of expansion to elaboration. Extending on this concept, practical pockets are separated from their function, and serve as additional aesthetic embellishments.

These clothing, in the end, mirror our natural state – the dynamic movement and ongoing transformation that is inherent in humans.

Discover more looks from Prada Spring Summer 2024 Menswear Collection in the gallery below: