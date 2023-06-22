WALTER VAN BEIRENDONCK Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion house WALTER VAN BEIRENDONCK presented its Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection titled Dawleetoo, on June 21st, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. As an avid seeker of knowledge, the designer embraces the rapid advancements of technology without hesitation. He found that researching in the era of accelerated artificial intelligence is a mind-bending experience in many ways. The collection was inspired by the incredibly intriguing online images of Dawleetoo, and the dilemma: Was it a lost city concealed in the annals of time? Or a mere fabrication, an illusion crafted by a creative mind? Distinguishing truth from fiction was no easy task. The hazy distinction between what is real and what is unreal astonished the designer and fueled his desire to uncover the truth. We live in the world where the machines we embrace thrust us into unexplored territory at an unparalleled rate. The collection explores the world around us that is transforming rapidly, and sometimes it makes us feel like we are nothing more but unintentional crash test dummies in this huge experiment. In response to this ever-evolving landscape, the designer created an alien alphabet, an unique language comprised of pictorial characters. This new mode of communication aims to bridge the gap between our physical reality and the virtual worlds we now occupying.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

The collection is characterized by a compelling interplay of opposing components. The cover materials convey strength and resilience, but a soft and fragile core lies beneath. It investigates the delicate balance of massive proportions and simple designs, contrasting protection with transparency. The color palette alternates between monochromatic and bichromatic schemes, such as the eye-catching red/white and black/yellow pairings. The combinations bring a sense of awareness, a word of caution: “Pay attention!” As inadvertent guinea pigs and new world explorers, we find ourselves surrounded by hyper-myths and modern fairy tales. It is our obligation to navigate this complicated world with unflinching judgment, differentiating between truth and illusion. The designer extends an invitation to come together and dream big while protecting our humanity. We are on the verge of a new era in which the lines between reality and fantasy are becoming increasingly blurred. The collection explores an extraordinary realm, a fantastic environment where possibilities abound and the search for knowledge knows no limitations.

Discover every look from the Walter Van Beirendonck Spring Summer Men’s Collection in the gallery below: