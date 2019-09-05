The two times Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali and the Chinese multifaceted artist Nicholas Tse star in Zegna‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 What Makes a Man advertising campaign.

“What makes a man? There isn’t a single answer; rather, there are many. The world we live in is fluid and ever changing. So, too, is the concept of masculinity. The notion of masculinity as something steely and unambiguous, a staid and static concept, no longer works – if it ever did.

Masculinity is a state of mind, not a set of given rules. Men have been coming to terms with their inner weaknesses and strengths and are willing to take risks to embrace their own view of what masculinity is, even if this means going against traditional notions of manlihood. Men today know that fragility and failure can make them better because it is the movement of the mind and the engagement of the soul that count. Men have learned that embracing love as a positive force is a winning decision, that exploring imagination is an enriching voyage of self-discovery, that dreams and playfulness can be the qualities of adults.”

“Zegna’s desire to facilitate this conversation is the major purpose behind our new brand campaign. This campaign is a platform for discussion – and perhaps some provocation. We recognize that it takes courage to express a new type of masculinity – a masculinity that is, perhaps, different from the idealized versions of masculinity that have existed for so long. With a deep respect for this courage, Zegna, a brand rooted in tailoring and fine craftsmanship, is also embracing an idea of masculinity that is fluid, sensitive, and unequivocal.

We believe courage is an essential part of masculinity today. The courage to shatter conventions, but also the courage to embrace risks, accepting that failure may be the result.

Giving back has always been a part of the Zegna mission. A #WHATMAKESAMAN t-shirt has been designed to be sold in our stores. All the proceeds will be donated to a global charity supporting an education program to build up a better future. Education means openness, which in turn means freedom.“

Courtesy of © ZEGNA