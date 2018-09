Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Blair Getz Mezibov captured Harlem Days story for the September 2018 edition of Out Magazine. Stars of the session are Darius Johnson, Devonte Stewart, Gabriel Gomieri, Jeremiah Torres, Lucas Cristino, Ocean Waring, Phoenix Jakob, and Trenton Parrott. Styling is work of Grant Woolhead, with casting direction from Edward Kim, and hair styling by Fernando Torrent.