Rockabilly: Janis Ancens Stars in How To Spend It Magazine

Supermodel Janis Ancens teams up with fashion photographer Blair Getz Mezibov for Rockabilly story coming from the pages of The Financial Times – How To Spend It Magazine‘s latest edition. For the session that celebrates fusion of rock and country style, fashion editor Grant Woolhead selected pieces from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Berluti, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, Hermes, Moscot, Prada, and Saint Laurent.

Grooming is work of Fernando Torrent at L’Atelier NYC using Leonor Greyl. In charge of casting direction was Paul Isaac, with production from Rebekah MacKay at Hello Roo.