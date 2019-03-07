Caleb Elijah Poses for WSJ. Magazine March 2019 Men’s Style Issue

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Caleb Elijah at IMG Models stars in Ten Anoraks to Weather Spring Showers story captured for WSJ. Magazine‘s March 2019 Men’s Style edition by fashion photographer Alexander Rotondo. In charge of styling was Isaiah Freeman-Schub, with grooming from Eric Williams.

For the session Caleb is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Dior, Z Zegna, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin, Salvatore Ferragamo, Hugo Boss, Prada, Moncler x Craig Green, Michael Kors, Fendi, E.Tauz, Dries Van Noten, Acne Studio, and Lemaire.

Photography by Alexander Rotondo for WSJ. Magazine

WSJ. Magazine’s March Men’s Style Issue, on newsstands Saturday, March 9th – www.wsj.com