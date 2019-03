TOP MODEL JOAO KNORR FOR MMSCENE ISSUE 029

Pin 46 Shares



Top model JOAO KNORR takes MMSCENE Magazine Igor Cvoro, with styling from our regular Milan Contributor Stefano Guerrini. Production is work of Katarina Djoric, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic. In charge of beauty were Makeup Artist Barbara Bonazza and Hair Stylist Chiara Bussei.

For the cover Joao wears total look from Versace Spring 2019 collection.

Don’t miss the new issue out on Monday featuring an exclusive interview with Joao.