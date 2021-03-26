in Lookbooks, Menswear, Ralph Lauren, Spring Summer 2021, Videos

RALPH LAUREN PURPLE LABEL Spring Summer 2021 Collection

With SS21 Collection, Ralph Lauren pays tribute to the Old Hollywood cinema

Discover RALPH LAUREN PURPLE LABEL Spring Summer 2021 Collection presented with a fashion experience All or Nothing at All featuring an exclusive live performance by the one and only Janelle Monáe, held at brand’s Beverly Hills store. The collection was inspired by the mysterious mood of Old Hollywood movies, and it explores the duality of romance and style.

Timeless and unforgettable, Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2021 collections for women and men are an enduring expression of personal style, imagined through romantic sophistication, impeccable tailoring, and luxurious ease.” – from Ralph Lauren

