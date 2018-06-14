En La Gran Manzana by Cesar Balcazar for Esquire Mexico

Fashion photographer Cesar Balcazar captured En La Gran Manzana story for Esquire Mexico‘s June 2018 edition. Stars of the session are Ryu Wankyu, Roman Kerekes Shaw, Axel Kwenkeu, Charles Oduro, and Nathan Morgan.

In charge of styling was Marti Arcucci, with creative direction from Fernando Fernandez, and production by Sheri Chiu. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matthew Tuozzoli using ORIBE at Atelier Management, and makeup artist Jezz Hill.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com