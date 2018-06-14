VIDEO: SERGEI POLUNIN X RANKIN

Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin teamed up with director and photographer Rankin for a new project that merges music video with anarchic ballet. Shot for Hunger TV, choreographed by Sergei, with soundtrack from the new art-rock trio Husky Loops, this film is bursting with visual drama, intense music and some awesome dance.

“I love working with Sergei because he gives his all to everything he does. He choreographed the dance, worked with me on the concept, and I feel like we both did what we wanted to do, which in the creative industry is actually pretty rare!” – Rankin

“Creating with Rankin was a liberating and cool experience. Improvisation and freedom was the essence of our collaboration.” – Sergei Polunin









For more visit: Hungertv.com.