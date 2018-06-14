VIDEO: SERGEI POLUNIN X RANKIN

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

SERGEI POLUNIN

Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin teamed up with director and photographer Rankin for a new project that merges music video with anarchic ballet. Shot for Hunger TV, choreographed by Sergei, with soundtrack from the new art-rock trio Husky Loops, this film is bursting with visual drama, intense music and some awesome dance.

I love working with Sergei because he gives his all to everything he does. He choreographed the dance, worked with me on the concept, and I feel like we both did what we wanted to do, which in the creative industry is actually pretty rare!” – Rankin

Creating with Rankin was a liberating and cool experience. Improvisation and freedom was the essence of our collaboration.” – Sergei Polunin


SERGEI POLUNIN

SERGEI POLUNIN

SERGEI POLUNIN

SERGEI POLUNIN

SERGEI POLUNIN

SERGEI POLUNIN

SERGEI POLUNIN

SERGEI POLUNIN

SERGEI POLUNIN

SERGEI POLUNIN


For more visit: Hungertv.com.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link