K-Pop and k-drama star Cha Eun Woo takes the cover story of Esquire Korea‘s May 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Shin Sunhye. In charge of styling was Jeong Yoonkyung, with beauty from hair stylist Lim Cheolwoo, and makeup artist Jeong Boyoung.

Photography © Shin Sunhye for Esquire Korea, discover more at esquirekorea.co.kr