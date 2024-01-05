Cha Eun-woo is the Cover Star of Vogue Korea Digital Edition

Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo takes the cover story of Vogue Korea Magazine‘s January 2023 digital edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Hyerim Im, with prop styling from Dayoung Lee. Beauty is work of hair stylist Iljung Lee, makeup artist Sunghee An, and manicurist Jisook Choi.

The cover story is a result of the collaboration between Korean Vogue, Christian Dior Parfums, and Cha Eun-woo. It celebrates the recently revealed ‘La Collection Privee New Look Eau de Parfum‘. Crafted through the seamless synergy of the Dior house’s legendary heritage, the spirit of ‘New Look,’ and the creative guidance of Dior’s Perfume Creative Director, Francis Kurkdjian, this fragrance presents an avant-garde silhouette. The interplay of soft amber and rich aldehyde notes creates an evocative sensation, reminiscent of the fragrance flowing gracefully over a languid amber note, much like the gentle caress of fine fabric. Remaining true to Christian Dior’s desire for his fragrances to mirror his couture, Parfumeur Francis Kurkdjian sought to perpetuate this ideal symbiosis between fashion and fragrance with unwavering boldness and daring innovation.

Photography © Park Jongha for Vogue Korea, read more at vogue.co.kr