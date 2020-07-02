in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Chen Linong Stars in the Cover Story of Elle Taiwan July 2020 Issue

Taiwanese Elle Magazine features singer Chen Linong on the cover of their latest edition

Chen Linong
Photography © Icura Chiang for Elle Taiwan

Singer and actor Chen Linong teams up with fashion photographer Icura Chiang for the cover story of Elle Taiwan‘s July 2020 edition. In charge of styling was Edie Lai, with beauty from hair stylist Zach Wang, and makeup artist Ellen Chen.

Chen Linong
Photography © Icura Chiang for Elle Taiwan

For the cover story Chen is wearing selected pieces from top brand as Alexander McQueen, Berluti, Boucheron, Saint Laurent, and Celine.

Chen Linong
Photography © Icura Chiang for Elle Taiwan
Chen Linong
Photography © Icura Chiang for Elle Taiwan
Chen Linong
Photography © Icura Chiang for Elle Taiwan
Chen Linong
Photography © Icura Chiang for Elle Taiwan

Elle Taiwan – www.elle.com/tw
Photographer Icura Chiang – @icura2000
Stylist Edie Lai
Makeup Artist Ellen Chen
Hair Stylist Zach Wang
Styling Assistant Bernice Lee
Star Chen Linong

