Chen Linong Stars in the Cover Story of Elle Taiwan July 2020 Issue

Singer and actor Chen Linong teams up with fashion photographer Icura Chiang for the cover story of Elle Taiwan‘s July 2020 edition. In charge of styling was Edie Lai, with beauty from hair stylist Zach Wang, and makeup artist Ellen Chen.

For the cover story Chen is wearing selected pieces from top brand as Alexander McQueen, Berluti, Boucheron, Saint Laurent, and Celine.

Elle Taiwan – www.elle.com/tw

Photographer Icura Chiang – @icura2000

Stylist Edie Lai

Makeup Artist Ellen Chen

Hair Stylist Zach Wang

Styling Assistant Bernice Lee

Star Chen Linong