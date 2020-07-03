in Covers, Editorial, Magazines, Storm Models

Dennis Okwera Stars in How To Spend It June 2020 Issue

Lara Angelil captured the handsome Dennis Okwera for the cover story of How To Spend It Magazine

Photo © Lara Angelil for The Financial Times: How To Spend It

The handsome Dennis Okwera at Storm Management stars in the cover story of The Financial Times: How To Spend It‘s June 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Lara Angelil. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Rebecca Wordingham at Saint Luke using Clé de Peau.

For the session stylist Raphaëlle Helmore, assisted by Honey Elias, selected pieces from top brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Lanvin, Sunspel, Prada, Michael Kors Collection, Brunello Cucinelli, Giorgio Armani, Rocksand, and Gucci. Photo assistance by Adam Baker.

The Financial Times: How To Spend It – howtospendit.ft.com
Photographer Lara Angelil – @laraangelil
Stylist Raphaëlle Helmore
Grooming Rebecca Wordingham at Saint Luke using Clé de Peau
Model Dennis Okwera at Storm Management
Photographer’s assistant Adam Baker
Stylist’s assistant Honey Elias

