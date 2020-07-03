Dennis Okwera Stars in How To Spend It June 2020 Issue

The handsome Dennis Okwera at Storm Management stars in the cover story of The Financial Times: How To Spend It‘s June 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Lara Angelil. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Rebecca Wordingham at Saint Luke using Clé de Peau.

For the session stylist Raphaëlle Helmore, assisted by Honey Elias, selected pieces from top brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Lanvin, Sunspel, Prada, Michael Kors Collection, Brunello Cucinelli, Giorgio Armani, Rocksand, and Gucci. Photo assistance by Adam Baker.

The Financial Times: How To Spend It – howtospendit.ft.com

Photographer Lara Angelil – @laraangelil

Stylist Raphaëlle Helmore

Grooming Rebecca Wordingham at Saint Luke using Clé de Peau

Model Dennis Okwera at Storm Management

Photographer’s assistant Adam Baker

Stylist’s assistant Honey Elias