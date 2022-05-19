in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Into Your Eyes by Tobias Wirth

Photographer Tobias Wirth and stylist Davor Jelusic team up for our latest exclusive story

Tobias Wirth
Shirt Young Poets Society

The handsome Choi at Take 3 Management poses for Into Your Eyes exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Tobias Wirth at BoschToBanrap for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Davor Jelusic at Liganord Creative Services, with grooming from beauty artist Ivana Zoric.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Choi is wearing selected pieces from Young Poets Society, Han Kjøbenhavn, Martin Asbjørn, Marco Polo, Saint Laurent, Prada, Marcel Von Berlin, Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Tobias Wirth
Top Han Kjøbenhavn
Pants Martin Asbjørn
Shoes Marco Polo
Tobias Wirth
Blazer Young Poets Society
Top Saint Laurent
Pants Han Kjøbenhavn
Shoes Prada
Tobias Wirth
Jacket, Shirt, Pants Marcel Von Berlin
Tobias Wirth
Top Han Kjøbenhavn
Pants Martin Asbjørn
Shoes Marco Polo
Choi
Trench Coat Bottega Veneta
Shirt Young Poets Society
Pants Jil Sander
Shoes Marco Polo
Choi
Top Saint Laurent
Choi
Cap Prada
Jacket Han Kjøbenhavn
Choi
Shirt Marco Polo
Pants, Shoes Tommy Hilfiger

Photographer Tobias Wirth at BoschToBanrap – @towilive
Stylist Davor Jelusic at Liganord Creative Services – @davorjelusic
Beauty Artist Ivana Zoric – @ivana_makeupartist
Model Choi at Take 3 Management

editorialsexclusiveFresh FacesMMSCENE MAGAZINENew GuysPortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Versace Jeans Couture

Tom Rey Models Versace Jeans Couture Spring Summer 2022 Denim Looks

MMSCENE GUIDE: Best Amiri Jeans for 2022