MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Into Your Eyes by Tobias Wirth

The handsome Choi at Take 3 Management poses for Into Your Eyes exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Tobias Wirth at BoschToBanrap for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Davor Jelusic at Liganord Creative Services, with grooming from beauty artist Ivana Zoric.

For the session Choi is wearing selected pieces from Young Poets Society, Han Kjøbenhavn, Martin Asbjørn, Marco Polo, Saint Laurent, Prada, Marcel Von Berlin, Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Photographer Tobias Wirth at BoschToBanrap – @towilive

Stylist Davor Jelusic at Liganord Creative Services – @davorjelusic

Beauty Artist Ivana Zoric – @ivana_makeupartist

Model Choi at Take 3 Management