in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign, Success Models, Versace

Tom Rey Models Versace Jeans Couture Spring Summer 2022 Denim Looks

Discover Versace Jeans Couture’s SS22 Denim campaign lensed by Louise & Maria Thornfeldt

Versace Jeans Couture
©VERSACE JEANS COUTURE, Photography by Louise & Maria Thornfeldt

VERSACE JEANS COUTURE presented their Spring Summer 2022 Denim collection with a campaign starring Tom Rey and Fanta Fofana captured by fashion photography duo Louise & Maria Thornfeldt at Lundlund. In charge of styling was Allegra Versace Beck, with set design from Olivia Aine, and creative direction by Soon Services. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pawel Solis, and makeup artist Manu Kopp. The collection that was inspired by a youthful and rebellious spirit, explores prints, patterns, textures, and playful patchworks.

Versace Jeans Couture
©VERSACE JEANS COUTURE, Photography by Louise & Maria Thornfeldt
Versace Jeans Couture
©VERSACE JEANS COUTURE, Photography by Louise & Maria Thornfeldt
Versace Jeans Couture
©VERSACE JEANS COUTURE, Photography by Louise & Maria Thornfeldt
Tom Rey
©VERSACE JEANS COUTURE, Photography by Louise & Maria Thornfeldt
Tom Rey
©VERSACE JEANS COUTURE, Photography by Louise & Maria Thornfeldt
Tom Rey
©VERSACE JEANS COUTURE, Photography by Louise & Maria Thornfeldt

ad campaignsDenimMenswearSS22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Denis Jovanovic

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Denis Jovanovic by Vinyet Feliubadaló
Tobias Wirth

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Into Your Eyes by Tobias Wirth