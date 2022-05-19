VERSACE JEANS COUTURE presented their Spring Summer 2022 Denim collection with a campaign starring Tom Rey and Fanta Fofana captured by fashion photography duo Louise & Maria Thornfeldt at Lundlund. In charge of styling was Allegra Versace Beck, with set design from Olivia Aine, and creative direction by Soon Services. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pawel Solis, and makeup artist Manu Kopp. The collection that was inspired by a youthful and rebellious spirit, explores prints, patterns, textures, and playful patchworks.