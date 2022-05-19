MMSCENE GUIDE: Best Amiri Jeans for 2022

Iranian-American fashion designer, Mike Amiri is known for his rock ‘n’ rock aesthetic and signature skinny jeans. His DIY sensibility evolved into a unique style deeply rooted in the California lifestyle and Los Angeles youth. Today, the brand shows its menswear and womenswear collections bi-annually at Paris Fashion Week.

The kids that are screen printing tees in a garage.

Distressing jeans, upcycling vintage and hand painting shirts

Are the Ones that will take over the luxury retail streets

in the next 5 years.

– Mike Amiri.

Committed to denim deconstruction and reconstruction, Mike Amiri imagined his Spring Summer 2022 collection around bold motifs and craft detailing. Featuring a signature skinny silhouettes, floral patterns and hand-woven patchwork compositions, the collection offers a pieces for every taste.

Amiri Skinny Painter Jean

You don’t have to be an artist to rock the painter jeans. Amiri has made its signature skinny silhouette even more interesting by adding the colorful paint splatter animations throughout its classic 5 pocket jeans. It features the abrasions and distressing over the black cotton blend, as well as the ripped knee on the left leg.

AMIRI Logo Embroidered Skinny Jeans

Mike Amiri reinvents the classic skinny jeans for Spring Summer 2022 season by adding the colorful embroidered logo on the front. This pair is crafted from stretch cotton fabric and comes in an aged black hue with distressed details. It follows the classic skinny jeans silhouette, featuring a five-pocket design, and a ripped knee detail on the left.

Amiri x Zig-Zag Skinny Jeans

For its Spring Summer 2022 collection, Amiri has partnered up with the iconic rolling paper brand Zig-Zag. A story of escape and serenity, the collaboration evokes memories of quality downtime. Here, the French heritage brand’s classic Zouave soldier emblem is printed on the left side as a pencil drawing, as well as on the right side in combination with both brand’s logos in colors of French flag.

Amiri Bandana Check Straight Leg Jeans

With its latest offering, the brand has introduced a looser fits, adding to its collection of signature skinny silhouettes. These distressed Italian denim jeans feature a checkered bandana patches in blue and navy throughout. Made entirely in Los Angeles, California, these classic Amiri 5 pocket jeans will definitely make you stand out from the crowd.

Amiri x Chemist Star-Patch Skinny Jeans

Amiri has collaborated with L.A. grassroots brand Chemist for its latest collection, continuing the brand’s dialogues with local independent creatives. The color palette takes the inspiration from nature, featuring the hues of forest green, sky blue and classic black and white.

This classic black Amiri distressed jean silhouette features Chemist’s hallmark leather star appliqués in earthy tones.

Amiri Patchwork Skinny Denim Jean

The classic Amiri Italian denim skinny jean silhouette comes with the patchwork twist in various denim colors for SS22 collection. The brand’s classic 5 pocket jeans is embellished with a heavy stitching details, for more fun.

Amiri Broken Jean in Black

A more classic model, these broken jeans in black from Amiri feature a single knee distressed detailing. They are easy to pair with any style. We recommend wearing them with a rock band tee and Amiri bandana buckle cowboy boots.

Amiri Hibiscus Stencil Jean

What’s spring collection without floral prints? With its latest offering, Amiri has introduced these Hibiscus flower jeans. The washed blue denim in skinny fit features a vertical hibiscus stencil all over the both legs, and a s=distressing at the left knee.

