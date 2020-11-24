in DNA Models, Editorial, Magazines, Steven Klein, Streeters, VMAN

Cloud Modi Poses for VMAN Magazine Winter 2020 / Spring 2021 Issue

Photographer Steven Klein captured the handsome Cloud Modi for the latest edition of VMAN

Photography © Steven Klein for VMAN

The handsome Cloud Modi at DNA Models team ups with fashion photographer Steven Klein for VMAN Magazine‘s Winter 2020 / Spring 2021 edition. In charge of styling was Patti Wilson, with beauty from hair stylist Jonathan De Francesco, and makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo, both represented by Streeters.

For the session Cloud is wearing Spring Summer 2021 selected pieces from brands such as Celine by Hedi Slimane, Y/Project, Emporio Armani, Givenchy, and MSGM.

I don’t believe in New Years’ resolution because why is it that everyone decides to make a change every year? Instead, we should all make the necessary adjustments each day so that we can all become better people. Let’s make the most of the time that we have now and shatter the mirror that’s in front of us. – Cloud Modi

Photography © Steven Klein for VMAN, for more visit vman.com

