WEEK ON IG: Ryan Garcia, Bieber, Shawn Mendes and more…

What happened last week on Instagram? Catch up below:

moritz hau

We keep up with must-follow guys on Instagram last week with superstars Ryan Garcia, Justin Bieber, King Combs and Shawn Mendes. Joining them last week are also male models Kit Butler, Jonathan Bellini, Nicholas Kodua, Edison Fan, Toni Mahfud, Moritz Hau and Sergio Carvajal to name a few. 

Scroll down for best of past week’s IG moments: 

Ryan Garcia

“Fight gets announced tmmr just know i was ready today 🔥🏹” @kingryang

justin bieber

I had a chip on my shoulder had to let it go @justinbieber

shawn mendes

💙✨ @shawnmendes

moritz hau

Bonsoir👀🌃 How many siblings do you guys have?👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 I really hope I can go traveling again next year✈️ That’s probably what I’ve missed the most lately, especially since I’ve started studying📚 Fingers crossed🥰🤞@moritz_hau

king combs

“Learning from the best!! ♔ ♔ ♔ @diddy #legacy” @kingcombs

nicholas kodua

“rockstar 🦋” @nicholaskodua

dafa george

@dafa_george

jonathan bellini

“Starting the week lifting and tanning! Let’s goo! Have an amazing and Blessed week everyone! 🙏❤️🧘🏼‍♂️” @joubellini

toni mahfud

Tired of this @tonimahfud

edison fan

“Eating healthy?” @edisonfanye

brian h whittaker

If only the gyms would reopen sooner 🙃 @brianhwhittaker

kit butler

“I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.” @kitbutlerr

sergio carvajal

Best vibes @sergiocarvajal7 🏝 @danielillescas

