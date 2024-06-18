Bottega Veneta unveils Carrie Mae Weems‘ picture series “Portraits of Fatherhood,” which stars A$AP Rocky. This Father’s Day-released six-image series, commissioned by Creative Director Matthieu Blazy, shows A$AP Rocky spending private time with his young sons, Riot Rose and RZA. While the boys are shown playing a toy piano with Rocky on a keyboard next to them, another picture shows Rocky raising his youngest kid and kissing his forehead. These photographs are accompanied by a short film directed by Weems, with music direction by Rocky.

“Rocky’s concerns as an African American father deeply moved me,” Weems said. “Honest portrayal of Black families has long been lacking. Here was a rare chance to tell the truth about Rocky’s experience and its wider ramifications. Rocky’s affectionate depiction of his kids says a lot about the difficulties Black males encounter.”

Reflecting on the project, Matthieu Blazy said, “I first encountered Carrie’s photography as a student. Its originality, engagement, and social impact profoundly influenced me. Over the years, I have carried the power and significance of her work with me. I am honored that she has brought her lens to this project with Rocky, exploring fatherhood and its contemporary relevance. The images reveal Rocky’s realness as a father and a man beyond his public persona, striking in their intimacy.”

For A$AP Rocky, this project signifies both personal growth and a meaningful statement within his community. “There aren’t many in my culture who advocate for fatherhood and parenthood. This is about me as a one-woman man and a family man. It’s about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent.”