Jacob Elordi Is the Face of Bottega Veneta

Jacob Elordi takes center stage in Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign, channeling the brand’s ethos of dynamic movement and craftsmanship. The Australian actor, who was named the house’s ambassador earlier this year, is captured in striking desert landscapes by famed photographer Alec Soth.

Under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, the campaign titled “Going Places” emphasizes the brand’s core philosophy—craft in motion. Shot in the rugged terrains of Utah and Nevada, the visuals highlight the blend of practicality and artistry that has become a signature of Blazy’s Bottega Veneta. As a leather goods company, the brand’s foundation is tied to movement and travel, themes that are visually expressed through Elordi’s seamless interaction with the natural environment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthieu Blazy (@matthieu_blazy)

Blazy’s designs for this campaign draw on the house’s Venetian heritage, where art and commerce have long intertwined. The collection reflects that same spirit of exchange and flow, much like the merchants of ancient Venice who navigated through the city’s winding canals. The craftsmanship is evident in every piece, from the Andiamo bag, reimagined in canvas and leather, to the weathered brown weekender, both of which Elordi showcases with ease as he moves across canyons and vast desert spaces.

Elordi’s fluid movements mirror Bottega Veneta’s aesthetic—an elegant fusion of style and functionality. Whether leaping through the air with the weekender bag or striking a poised silhouette beside the Andiamo, he personifies the brand’s journey-driven identity. This new chapter for Bottega Veneta continues to build on Blazy’s vision, offering a fresh interpretation of travel-ready luxury, with Elordi as its perfect muse.