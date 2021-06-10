in Lookbooks, Menswear, Resort 2022, Sebastian Faena

Kailand Morris is the Face of DUNDAS Resort 2022 Men’s Collection

Photographer Sebastian Faena captured Dundas Resort 2022 lookbook featuring Kailand Morris

Kailand Morris
©DUNDAS, Photography by Sebastian Faena

Designer Peter Dundas presented DUNDAS Resort 2022 Men’s Collection with the latest lookbook featuring the handsome Kailand Morris lensed by fashion photographer Sebastian Faena. In charge of styling was George Cortina, with production from Milk. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andy Lecompte, makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo, and manicure salon Nails by Diem.

Kailand Morris
©DUNDAS, Photography by Sebastian Faena

A cleaner, fresh approach to dressing; a glamour combined with function often associated with American fashion felt right and appropriate for today. Mixing constructed tailored pieces together with sportier shapes helped create a casual and adaptable wardrobe without sacrificing the enjoyment of dressing up and feeling special.” – from Dundas

Kailand Morris
©DUNDAS, Photography by Sebastian Faena
DUNDAS
©DUNDAS, Photography by Sebastian Faena
DUNDAS
©DUNDAS, Photography by Sebastian Faena

