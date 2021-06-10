Kailand Morris is the Face of DUNDAS Resort 2022 Men’s Collection

Designer Peter Dundas presented DUNDAS Resort 2022 Men’s Collection with the latest lookbook featuring the handsome Kailand Morris lensed by fashion photographer Sebastian Faena. In charge of styling was George Cortina, with production from Milk. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andy Lecompte, makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo, and manicure salon Nails by Diem.

“A cleaner, fresh approach to dressing; a glamour combined with function often associated with American fashion felt right and appropriate for today. Mixing constructed tailored pieces together with sportier shapes helped create a casual and adaptable wardrobe without sacrificing the enjoyment of dressing up and feeling special.” – from Dundas

