Damez is the Cover Star of Out Magazine Pride 2020 Issue

Multi-talented artist Damez takes the cover story of Out Magazine‘s Pride 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Alex D. Rogers. In charge of styling was Beija Velez, with hair styling and grooming from Jazzmyn Mitchell and Jeremy Ford.

I absolutely feel a connection to Ahmaud, George, Dreasjon, Breonna, and all of the many other Black people who have lost their lives to senseless racism by the hands of people who were sworn in to protect and serve. I’m Black, I’m a man, and I’m in the LGBT community as well. My odds are stacked against me with seemingly no ceiling. Let me be very clear, even if I wasn’t LGBT, being Black alone is enough struggle to last all of us centuries and centuries of lifetimes. – Damez

Out Magazine – www.out.com

Photography by Alex D. Rogers – www.alexdrogers.studio

Photographer’s assistant, Keilan Scott

Stylist Beija Velez

Beauty Jazzmyn Mitchell and Jeremy Ford

Star Damez