Designer Riccardo Tisci presented Burberry‘s B Series 170620 Cotton Bonnet Visor, inspired by Victorian headwear, and it features #ThomasBurberryMonogram print. The face of the campaign is the handsome Valentin Humbroich captured by fashion photographer Davit Giorgadze. Casting direction by Caitlin Prosser.

Available to shop on Burberry‘s official instagram account from June 17th – 12pm BST, for 24 hours only.