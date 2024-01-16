Dew Models Louis Vuitton for Men’s Uno HK

Actor and model Dew (Jirawat Sutivanichsak) star in the cover story of Men’s Uno HK Magazine‘s January 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Sootket Jiwpanit. In charge of styling and art direction was Charles Wong, with set design from Yukon Boonprasert, and production by Paramee. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sirasit Sirikarin, and makeup artist Piyachet Thanachotruechuwong. For the session Dew is wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton.

In the interview for Men’s Uno HK, Dew reflects on various aspects of his career and personal life. He talks about the pivotal role he played in the Thai version of “Boys Over Flowers,” emphasizing the profound impact it had on his life. Dew highlights the positive changes, new opportunities, and the joy of encountering beautiful experiences as a result of his involvement in the series.

Hong Kong becomes a focal point as Dew recalls his previous visit for a fan meeting. He expresses gratitude for the love and encouragement received from fans and reveals a desire to explore more of the city, including visits to temples and engaging in various activities with friends.

The interview explores Dew’s recent challenging role in “Faceless Love,” where he portrays a character with prosopagnosia. He discusses the differences between this character and his previous roles, emphasizing the growth and self-discovery that resulted from the experience. Dew also provides insights into his fashion brand, JSU.SHOP, explaining that it was a natural extension of his family’s expertise in clothing manufacturing. He shares his vision for the brand, incorporating elements he personally enjoys, such as art, and expresses a desire to create a diverse range of products. He also describes his personal fashion preferences. He believes that fashion is a reflection of one’s individuality and values the freedom to choose clothing that represents one’s true self.

Amidst his various roles as a model, actor, and singer, Dew acknowledges that his preference depends on the moment and the nature of his engagement. He appreciates each role for the unique experiences it brings. He also opens up about his love for cats, sharing a humorous incident involving his cat and a miniature model. He underscores the joy and amusement that pets bring into his life.

