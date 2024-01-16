Jon Kortajarena Stars in Balmain Hair 50th Anniversary Campaign

Balmain Hair marks its 50th Anniversary with a campaign starring supermodel Jon Kortajarena joined by Esther Cañadas captured by fashion photographer Quentin de Briey. In charge of art direction and hair styling was Ilham Mestour, with makeup from Celine Martin. Production by Mademoiselle Production.

Jon on What does ‘hair’ mean to him: As a kid, I had the privilege of watching my mom, Nuria, who was a hairdresser, work her magic in the salon. It was truly amazing to witness how she could give people a sense of security or freedom just by styling their hair. Those transformations were like superpowers to me, and I saw them happen all the time. My mom was a true artist, and her work made a real difference in people’s lives through their hair.

On what sparked his interest in combining beauty and sustainability: Honestly, the realization of the environmental dangers and the challenge of fixing them. Our planet is our only home, and we need to act urgently. Instead of criticizing from outside, I decided to make a difference within my industry, which contributes to pollution.

On would he consider becoming a spokesperson for sustainability: Absolutely! I’m actively involved with Greenpeace, the Climate Project, and I even created a forest in Madrid. Planting trees fosters a connection with nature and future generations. While I’m educating myself further, I hope to promote sustainability and raise awareness in the future. It’s about belief, not ego.

On What comes to mind when he thinks of Balmain Hair: For me, Balmain Hair is all about rock and roll, masculinity, and sexiness. It’s a brand that embodies those elements, and it’s why I also use their products. My mom had them in her salon, and I’ve been a fan even before I worked with the brand.