MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dominik Schmidt by Oleg Borisuk

The handsome Dominik Schmidt stars in our latest exclusive session lensed by Oleg Borisuk

Dominik Schmidt
shirt ALEXANDER MCQUEEN /HEAVEN Budapest
belt VALENTINO /HEAVEN Budapest
underwear BURBERRY

Fashion photographer Oleg Borisuk captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Dominik Schmidt represented by Wam Models. In charge of styling was Hajnalka Bognar, assisted by Ramona Salvai and Zita Vecsey.

For the story Dominik is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Burberry, Vogue, Balenciaga, Rick Owens, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Balmain, Giorgio Armani, Jil Sander, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger, Dsquared2, Hugo Boss, Ermenegildo Zegna, Lanvin, and Dior.


Dominik Schmidt

sunglasses VOGUE /Sun and Eye
coat, shirt, bag BALENCIAGA /HEAVEN Budapest
trousers RICK OWENS /HEAVEN Budapest
boots DOLCE & GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest

Dominik Schmidt

blazer, trousers DOLCE & GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest
boots GIVENCHY /HEAVEN Budapest

Dominik Schmidt

trousers BALMAIN

Dominik Schmidt

suit GIORGIO ARMANI
shoes JIL SANDER

Dominik Schmidt

sunglasses FENDI /Sun and Eye
coat TOMMY HILFIGER
top DOLCE & GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest
trousers DSQUARED2 /HEAVEN Budapest
boots GIVENCHY /HEAVEN Budapest

Dominik Schmidt

suit HUGO BOSS
shoes LANVIN

Dominik Schmidt

sunglasses DIOR /Sun and Eye

Oleg Borisuk

Oleg Borisuk

sunglasses VOGUE /Sun and Eye
coat, bag BALENCIAGA /HEAVEN Budapest
trousers RICK OWENS /HEAVEN Budapest

Oleg Borisuk

sunglasses BALENCIAGA /Sun and Eye
trousers ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA
shoes JIL SANDER
scarf BURBERRY

Oleg Borisuk

blazer, trousers DOLCE & GABBANA /Heaven Budapest

Oleg Borisuk

coat TOMMY HILFIGER
top DOLCE& GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest
trousers DSQUARED2 /HEAVEN Budapest
boots GIVENCHY /HEAVEN Budapest

Oleg Borisuk

blazer DOLCE & GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest

Oleg Borisuk

coat, bag BALENCIAGA /HEAVEN Budapest

Oleg Borisuk

waistcoat, trousers DOLCE & GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest

Photographer Oleg Borisuk – olegborisuk.com
Stylist Hajnalka Bognar – @hajnalkabognarstylist
Model: Dominik Schmidt at Wam Models
Stylist assistants Ramona Salvai, Zita Vecsey

