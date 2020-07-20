MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dominik Schmidt by Oleg Borisuk

Fashion photographer Oleg Borisuk captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Dominik Schmidt represented by Wam Models. In charge of styling was Hajnalka Bognar, assisted by Ramona Salvai and Zita Vecsey.

For the story Dominik is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Burberry, Vogue, Balenciaga, Rick Owens, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Balmain, Giorgio Armani, Jil Sander, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger, Dsquared2, Hugo Boss, Ermenegildo Zegna, Lanvin, and Dior.





sunglasses VOGUE /Sun and Eye

coat, shirt, bag BALENCIAGA /HEAVEN Budapest

trousers RICK OWENS /HEAVEN Budapest

boots DOLCE & GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest

blazer, trousers DOLCE & GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest

boots GIVENCHY /HEAVEN Budapest

trousers BALMAIN

suit GIORGIO ARMANI

shoes JIL SANDER

sunglasses FENDI /Sun and Eye

coat TOMMY HILFIGER

top DOLCE & GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest

trousers DSQUARED2 /HEAVEN Budapest

boots GIVENCHY /HEAVEN Budapest

suit HUGO BOSS

shoes LANVIN

sunglasses DIOR /Sun and Eye

sunglasses VOGUE /Sun and Eye

coat, bag BALENCIAGA /HEAVEN Budapest

trousers RICK OWENS /HEAVEN Budapest

sunglasses BALENCIAGA /Sun and Eye

trousers ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA

shoes JIL SANDER

scarf BURBERRY

blazer, trousers DOLCE & GABBANA /Heaven Budapest

coat TOMMY HILFIGER

top DOLCE& GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest

trousers DSQUARED2 /HEAVEN Budapest

boots GIVENCHY /HEAVEN Budapest

blazer DOLCE & GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest

coat, bag BALENCIAGA /HEAVEN Budapest

waistcoat, trousers DOLCE & GABBANA /HEAVEN Budapest

Photographer Oleg Borisuk – olegborisuk.com

Stylist Hajnalka Bognar – @hajnalkabognarstylist

Model: Dominik Schmidt at Wam Models

Stylist assistants Ramona Salvai, Zita Vecsey