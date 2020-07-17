LOOKBOOK: TOD’S Resort 2021 Menswear Collection

Discover TOD’S Resort 2021 menswear collection that focuses on the feeling of freedom and sense of humor. The very masculine collection features classic menswear looks inspired by the seventies. Models Edoardo Sebastianelli and Alessandro Fella are the stars of Tod’s Resort 2021 lookbook.

“A unique universe of casual elegance elevated by the materials and detailed colour palette. Shades of green, Bordeaux, navy and sky blue work in harmony with natural tones, adding colour to sportswear that has been designed to meet the codes of refined elegance. Extensive variations on the theme of the jacket: outerwear in this collection embraces everything from the military-style long parkas, to the sartorial styling of the cropped blazer; the dazzling street-cool impact of the biker jacket, and the ultimate evolution of the trench coat, a style which features leather piping edges which, like the couture gathering on the waist, is versatile and easy to wear.”- from Tod’s

Courtesy of © TOD’S