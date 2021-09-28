Menswear Fall Collection Spotlight by Igor Cvoro for DSCENE STYLE

Models Marko Zdinjak and Despot Mihailovic, both with Fox Models, star in Dystopia story captured exclusively for DSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro. In charge of styling was fashion editor Katarina Djoric, who for the session selected exclusive looks from BOSS x RUSSELL Pre-Spring 2022 Second Drop collection. The story also features pieces from top brands such as Burberry, Balmain, Ralph Lauren, Emporio Armani, Canali, Trussardi, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Nike.

Grooming is work of beauty artist Marko Nikolic. Fashion assistance by Maja Vuckovic. Special thanks to MOVEM Fashion and XYZ Fashion.

Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro

Fashion Director KATARINA DJORIC – @katarina.djoric

Fashion Assistant MAJA VUCKOVIC – @majavvv

Grooming MARKO NIKOLIC – @marko_fox

Models MARKO ZDINJAK and DESPOT MIHAILOVIC at FOX Models – @foxmodelserbia

