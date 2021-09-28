Menswear Fall Collection Spotlight by Igor Cvoro for DSCENE STYLE
Photographer Igor Cvoro and stylist Katarina Djoric team up for the latest DSCENE exclusive story
Models Marko Zdinjak and Despot Mihailovic, both with Fox Models, star in Dystopia story captured exclusively for DSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro. In charge of styling was fashion editor Katarina Djoric, who for the session selected exclusive looks from BOSS x RUSSELL Pre-Spring 2022 Second Drop collection. The story also features pieces from top brands such as Burberry, Balmain, Ralph Lauren, Emporio Armani, Canali, Trussardi, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Nike.