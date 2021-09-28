in Editorial, Exclusive, Fox Models, Igor Cvoro, Katarina Djoric

Menswear Fall Collection Spotlight by Igor Cvoro for DSCENE STYLE

Photographer Igor Cvoro and stylist Katarina Djoric team up for the latest DSCENE exclusive story

All clothes BOSS x RUSSEL ATHLETIC at MOVEM Fashion

Models Marko Zdinjak and Despot Mihailovic, both with Fox Models, star in Dystopia story captured exclusively for DSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro. In charge of styling was fashion editor Katarina Djoric, who for the session selected exclusive looks from BOSS x RUSSELL Pre-Spring 2022 Second Drop collection. The story also features pieces from top brands such as Burberry, Balmain, Ralph Lauren, Emporio Armani, Canali, Trussardi, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Nike.

Grooming is work of beauty artist Marko Nikolic. Fashion assistance by Maja Vuckovic. Special thanks to MOVEM Fashion and XYZ Fashion.

Despot wears Total look BURBERRY at XYZ Fashion
Marko wears sweatshirt BALMAIN, shirt EMPORIO ARMANI at XYZ Fashion
Sweatpants and sneakers x RUSSEL ATHLETIC at MOVEM Fashion
Trench coat BURBERRY at XYZ Fashion
Trench coat BURBERRY at XYZ Fashion
Coat BURBERRY at XYZ Fashion
Turtleneck TRUSSARDI at MOVEM Fashion
Sweater and trousers CANALI at MOVEM Fashion
Vest Canali at MOVEM Fashion, T-shirt BURBERRY at XYZ Fashion
Despot
Vest Canali at MOVEM Fashion
T-shirt BURBERRY at XYZ Fashion
trousers POLO RALPH LAUREN at XYZ Fashion
Sneakers BOSS x RUSSEL ATHLETIC at MOVEM Fashion
Marko
Sweater POLO RALPH LAUREN at XYZ Fashion
shirt RALPH LAUREN at XYZ Fashion
trousers CANALI at MOVEM Fashion
sneakers NIKE
Sweater POLO RALPH LAUREN at XYZ Fashion
Shirt RALPH LAUREN at XYZ Fashion
Sunglasses Stylist’s own
Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro
Fashion Director KATARINA DJORIC – @katarina.djoric
Fashion Assistant MAJA VUCKOVIC – @majavvv
Grooming MARKO NIKOLIC – @marko_fox
Models MARKO ZDINJAK and DESPOT MIHAILOVIC at FOX Models – @foxmodelserbia
Special thanks to MOVEM Fashion and XYZ Fashion

