VERSACE by FENDI and FENDI by VERSACE Menswear Collections

Fashion houses VERSACE and FENDI decided to switch its Creative Directors and design VERSACE by FENDI and FENDI by VERSACE collections. The spectacular runway show was held at the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collections are taken by the archives of both houses, bringing back signature pieces with a special nod to the 90s. These striking collection redefine the idea of duality with true Italian craftsmanship for this unique moment in Fashion.

This is not a collaboration… The coming together of Fendi and Versace, two iconic fashion houses, or more rightly, two iconoclastic groups of people, has led to this unique moment in fashion. Both a celebration of Italian fashion and a to-hell-with-it disruption of the established order of things, Fendace is Fashion with a capital F – and a capital V. Together they stand for Freedom, Fun and Virtuosity.

Discover VERSACE by FENDI looks and collection details:

Discover FENDI by VERSACE looks and collection details:

Designers: Delfina Delettrez, Donatella Versace, Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi

Creative Director: Ferdinando Verderi

Fashion Editor/Stylists: Jacob K, Julian Ganio, Melanie Ward

Hair Stylist: Guido Palau

Makeup Artist: Pat McGrath

Casting Directors: Piergiorgio Del Moro, Samuel Ellis Scheinman

Sound Designer: Michel Gaubert

Models: David Trulík, Issa Naciri, Jason Gomes, Ludwig Wilsdorff, Malick Bodian, Nacho Penín, Serigne Lam, Thatcher Thornton.