E.SO is the Cover Star of Vogue Taiwan February 2022 Issue

Photographer Poyenchen and rapper E.SO team up for Taiwanese Vogue Magazine

Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan

Rapper E.SO takes the cover story of Vogue Taiwan Magazine‘s February 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Poyenchen. In charge of styling was Yii Ooi, with fashion direction from Joey Lin. Beauty is work of hair stylist Johnson at Motivate Hair Salon, and makeup artist Lyra Xie at So Easy Studio. For the story E.SO is wearing selected pieces from Sandro, Bottega Veneta, Wooyoungmi, Berluti, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, GMBH, and Tiffany & Co.

Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan
Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan

Photography © Poyenchen for Vogue Taiwan, discover more at vogue.com.tw

