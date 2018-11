Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Eric T. White at See Management captured The New Dandies story featuring the legendary Harlem couturier Dapper Dan, director at the Japanese high-fashion retail empire United Arrows Motofumi “Poggy” Kogi, and SSS World Corp‘s creative director Justin O’Shea for the November 2018 edition of American GQ Magazine.

Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com