Erik van Gils Models Streetwear for GQ Australia November 2017 Issue

Top model Erik van Gils teams up with fashion photographer James Buzz White for Sartorial Street story coming from the pages of GQ Australia‘s November 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Olivia Harding, with grooming from Khela, and casting direction by Svea Greichgauer at AM Casting.

For the session Erik is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Emporio Armani, and Salvatore Ferragamo among other. Discover more of the story bellow:



