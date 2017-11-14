Models Evandro Laurens, Federico Spinas, Edwin Camara and Tiffany Chi team up for Versace‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 accessories campaign captured by fashion photographer Luca Finotti. In charge of styling was Ramona Tabita, with casting direction from Piergiorio Del Moro, and production by Marga Schemm. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gabriele Trezzi, makeup artist Luca Cianciolo and manicurist Maria Pia Saragnese.

“The unity, love and togetherness that we all need, no matter who we are or where we come from.” -Donatella Versace

“The new accessories collection is displayed with the V sign, a gesture of victory, an ever-powerful symbol of triumph and defeat, an icon of strength, and representation of the optimistic core values of the house of Versace.“

Discover more images + video campaign bellow:



