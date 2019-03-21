Horizon: Erin Mommsen Stars in MMSCENE Magazine 029 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Keiichiro Nakajima captured Horizon story featuring top model Erin Mommsen at Next Model Management for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s 029 edition. In charge of styling was Yoshi Miyamasu at Signo Man, with beauty from hair stylist Takuya Yamaguchi, and makeup artist Toru Sakanishi at Joe Management.

For the session Erin is wearing selected pieces from Bally, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Public School, Norma Kamali, Vintage Lee, Vintage Alden, INDY, KYLE’LYK, Vintage Converse, and Vintage Levi’s. Discover more of the story below:





Photographer Keiichiro Nakajima – www.keiphoto.me

Stylist Yoshi Miyamasu at Signo Man – www.yoshimiyamasu.com

Makeup Artist Toru Sakanishi at Joe Management

Hair Styist Takuya Yamaguchi

Model Erin Mommsen at Next