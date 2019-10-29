in Advertising Campaigns, Erin Mommsen, Menswear, Saint Laurent, Spring Summer 2020, Videos

Erin Mommsen is the Face of Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2020 Collection

First look at Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello’s SS20 campaign

Saint Laurent
Photography © Gray Sorrenti for Saint Laurent

Top model Erin Mommsen stars in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello‘s Spring Summer 2020 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Gray Sorrenti. Styling is work of Sydney Rose Thomas, with beauty from hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Kanako Takase. In charge of casting direction were Del Moro and Samuel Ellis.

See more images + video campaign below:

Saint Laurent
Photography © Gray Sorrenti for Saint Laurent

