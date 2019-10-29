Erin Mommsen is the Face of Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Top model Erin Mommsen stars in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello‘s Spring Summer 2020 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Gray Sorrenti. Styling is work of Sydney Rose Thomas, with beauty from hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Kanako Takase. In charge of casting direction were Del Moro and Samuel Ellis.
