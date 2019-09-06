Fernando Lindez is the Cover Boy of i-D Magazine Fall 2019 Issue

The handsome Fernando Lindez takes the cover of i-D Magazine‘s Fall 2019 – The Post Truth Truth – edition captured by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre. In charge of styling was Olivier Rizzo, with set design from Pepijn van Looy, and casting direction by Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DMCASTING. Beauty is work of hair stylist Anthony Turner at Streeters, makeup artist Kathinka Gernant at Unspoken Agency, and manicurist Lynn de Meyer. For the cover Fernando is wearing look from Raf Simons.
Photography © Willy Vanderperre for i-D Magazine – i-d.vice.com
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments