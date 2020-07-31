in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2020.21, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Luca Lemaire, Menswear, Salvatore Ferragamo

Luca Lemaire & Malick Bodian Model Salvatore Ferragamo FW20 Collection

Jack Davison captured Salvatore Ferragamo’s FW20 campaign featuring Luca Lemaire, Malick Bodian and Mariacarla Boscono

Fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo enlists Luca Lemaire, Malick Bodian and Mariacarla Boscono to star in their Fall Winter 2020 campaign lensed by photographer Jack Davison. In charge of casting direction were Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman.

What you see depends on where you stand. How you see it depends on your viewpoint. The impression you form is born from much more than a basic relationship between subject and object. Seek to see and you will be rewarded: attention paid is an investment that enriches.

Salvatore Ferragamo presents a visual curation of its Autumn Winter 2020 collection that is designed to stimulate the eye, fire the mind and stir the soul. Working in a London studio, Creative Director Paul Andrew shaped a multi-faceted portfolio that reflects the depth and richness of the season’s shoes, ready- to-wear, and accessories. Still lives of key accessory pieces – shoes, bags, eyewear and belts – are shot through defocused symmetrical impositions in the foreground, challenging the eye to search out its subject. These are placed across from full length portraits of three models – Mariacarla Boscono, Malick Bodian and Luca Lemaire – wearing full looks from the collection of which those accessories are a part.” – From Salvatore Ferragamo

