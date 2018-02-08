MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Francis Ellis by Shawn Johann

Francis Ellis

The handsome Francis Ellis at Another Species stars in Cassius story styled and captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Shawn Johann.

For the session Francis is wearing selected pieces from Pedram Karimi and Tonello. Discover more of the story bellow:


Francis Ellis

Francis Ellis

Francis Ellis

Francis Ellis

Francis Ellis

Francis Ellis

Francis Ellis

Francis Ellis

Francis Ellis

Model: Francis Ellis at Another Species
Stylist and Photographer: Shawn Johann – @shawnjohann
Clothes: Pedram Karimi, Tonello

