MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Francis Ellis by Shawn Johann
The handsome Francis Ellis at Another Species stars in Cassius story styled and captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Shawn Johann.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Francis is wearing selected pieces from Pedram Karimi and Tonello. Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Francis Ellis at Another Species
Stylist and Photographer: Shawn Johann – @shawnjohann
Clothes: Pedram Karimi, Tonello
