What Dreams May Come: George Griffiths Stars in MMSCENE Magazine

By  |  Comments
George Griffiths

What Dreams May Come story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s June 2018 edition features the handsome George Griffiths at Select Management lensed by fashion photographer Antonio Eugenio. Styling is work of Ben Adams, with grooming from beauty artist Yuuki Yanase.

AVAILABLE NOW IN PRINT $22.90 & DIGITAL 4.99

For the session George is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Ermenegildo Zegna, Les Hommes, Giorgio Armani, Senhor Prudencio, Louis Vuitton, Feng Chen Wang, Ralph Lauren, Dirk Bikkembergs, Blood Brother, and Bottega Veneta. Photo assistance by Thea Eliza Geldi.

George Griffiths

George Griffiths

George Griffiths

George Griffiths

George Griffiths

George Griffiths

Model: George Griffiths at Select Management
Groomer: Yuuki Yanase
Stylist: Ben Adams – www.benadamslondon.uk
Photographer: Antonio Eugenio – www.antonio-eugenio.com
Photo Assistant: Thea Eliza Geldi

Available now in print & digital, find June 2018 and our previous issues in MMSCENE SHOP.

