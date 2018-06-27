Danil Models Artem Shumov Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Discover Artem Shumov‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear lookbook featuring the handsome Danil at Tann Model Agency lensed by fashion photographer Alyona Kuzmina. In charge of hair styling and makeup was Seven.

“After three years spent in Shanghai, the designer confidently integrates parts of Asian traditional costume into his collection. Simple shapes and straight elongated silhouettes, typical for the brand, complemented by intricate cut of school uniform and a plethora of small details: qipao-styled clippings, engraved iron and porcelain buttons, embroidery made of burnt pearl and many more. The collection is based on outerwear, trench coats, pea coats and ‘sport chic’ suits. As always, Artem Shumov uses natural fabrics: wool, cashmere, cotton, and a muted color scheme with shades of dark blue, brown and gray.“

“It’s Shanghai, the city, where I’ve been living for the past 3 years. Everyday I see an incredible harmony of modern architecture and Shanghai’s lifestyle mixed with traditional customs of Asian culture. I wanted to highlight this oxymoron through my collection, so I combined comfort with details that symbolize owner’s status, for example, jackets with buttons, first hand-made in Bangkok and then engraved by local artisans with peony flower, a national Chinese symbol” – Artem Shumov



