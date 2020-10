Fashion photographer Summa Cilem captured The Sailor in the Silks session exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Gian Leo represented by Faze Models Berlin.

In charge of styling was Kudzai Chibaduki, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Nadja Jeberien.





Photographer: Summa Cilem – @summacilem

Stylist: Kudzai Chibaduki – @kudzai_chi

Hair, Makeup Aritst: Nadja Jeberien

Model: Gian Leo at Faze Models Berlin