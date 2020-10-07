Fear of God x Ermenegildo Zegna by Oscar Ouk for Paper Magazine

Models Abdulaye Niang at DNA Models, Liushan at Q, Hector and Jan Carlos Diaz at Next star in Fear of God x Ermenegildo Zegna collection story lensed for Paper Magazine by fashion photographer Oscar Ouk. In charge of styling was Jimi Urquiaga at See Management, with production from Peter Schwab. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gonn Kinoshita, and makeup artist Andrew D’Angelo.

Fear of God and Ermenegildo Zegna teamed up for a capsule collection, that features modern looks for young men who value both elegance and freedom.

What this collaboration opportunity has given us is for the market to see us beyond this fleeting hype stigma that surrounds our industry and also focuses on a more mature look, which I believe is driving the market. Right now, there’s a gap between what’s happening culturally in streetwear and tailoring, where it may be extreme to go from hoodie and sweats to a perfectly tailored suit tomorrow. So hopefully with this collection what we do is start to break down the walls of separation. – Jerry Lorenzo, artistic director of Fear of God, for Paper Magazine

Jerry and myself have very different backgrounds, but even if we seem to be far apart, we share the same mindset about clothing, and we just wanted to explore new possibilities and ideas on the future of menswear. We wanted to translate our idea of menswear into a full range of products and in general the fashion world today. – Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of Zegna, for Paper Magazine

Paper Magazine – papermag.com

Photography: Oscar Ouk – oscarouk.com

Styling: Jimi Urquiaga at See Management – seemanagement.com

Hair: Gonn Kinoshita

Makeup: Andrew D’Angelo

Models: Abdulaye Niang (DNA) , Liushan (Q), Hector and Jan Carlos Diaz (NEXT)

Producer: Peter Schwab

Shot at Seret Studios

Courtesy of © See Management