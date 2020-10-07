PFW: EACH X OTHER Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover Each x Other‘s Spring Summer 2021 Return To Origin Collection, that was inspired by the whimsical artistry of Andy Warhol’s Factory, and by the subtle decadence of today’s digitalized society. The collection was presented digitally as part of Paris Fashion Week. For the SS21 season, Each X Other explores individuality and freedom in today’s world.

“From Basquiat to Brillo to Equal to Eats Amazing, this new vision presented in Each x Other’s digital SS21 runway collection highlights wardrobe essentials together with reinvented corporate logotypes, fun positive messages, together with spoken powerful statements from the situationist movement and the monumental work The Society of the Spectacle by French philosopher Guy Debord.

This season Each x Other chose to unveil its new collection only in a digital format. This choice was made in an ecological will, but also to preserve the safety of its audience and employees in these difficult times. This scenery of warped and twisted reality is inspired by the old materialistic world, doomed to disappear. Mutating and morphed faces of past and future icons are walking the Each x Other SS21 runway collection, as to initiate the soft and conscious revolution that Each x Other promotes. Using fashion as a canvas and platform for ideas and collaborations is important to the brands founders Ilan Delouis and Jenny Mannerheim.” – from Each X Other

Discover all looks on designscene.net.